OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.86

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 277267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,881 shares of company stock worth $690,410. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,319,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

