Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.50 and its 200 day moving average is $522.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $390.59 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

