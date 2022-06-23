Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 370,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,394,527 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

