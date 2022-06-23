PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.