PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 271.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,860 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $30,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

PDCE stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at $31,934,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,973,756 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

