PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 58.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.