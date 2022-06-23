Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 29.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

