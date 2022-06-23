Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Down 6.3%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.45 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 116,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 38,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.09.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

