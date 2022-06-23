Peter Brotherton Sells 41,674 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($57,171.58).

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.89. Redcentric plc has a one year low of GBX 108 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 149 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of £186.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

