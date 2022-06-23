PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,874 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

