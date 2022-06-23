POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.55

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 249494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $4,806,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,744,000.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

