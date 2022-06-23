ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 2,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 527,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

