ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Trimmed by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.