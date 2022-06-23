Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

