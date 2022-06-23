Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $149.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

