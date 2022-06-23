Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,031,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

