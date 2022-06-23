PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) PT Raised to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.45) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 273 ($3.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.78. The firm has a market cap of £856.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

