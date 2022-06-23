Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $21.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $21.67. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $21.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $70.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $21.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $26.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $96.19 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$855.00.

FFH opened at C$648.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$679.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$643.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.