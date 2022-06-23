Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.54.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$50.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$71.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.40.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 over the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

