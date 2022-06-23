Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of LFG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

