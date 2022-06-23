Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Boosted by Analyst (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

