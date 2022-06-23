Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.26 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

