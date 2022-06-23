Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreased by Analyst

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

MEOH stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 2,803.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 235,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Methanex by 66.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.