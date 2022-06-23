Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.54.

MX opened at C$50.26 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.40.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Insiders have bought a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848 in the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

