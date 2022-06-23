Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Boosted by Analyst

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

