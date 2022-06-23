Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

QBCRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday.

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $22.05 on Monday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

