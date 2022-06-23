Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,150.17

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,150.17 ($26.34) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 6336045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.10 ($1.35).

QLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($1.98) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 162.40 ($1.99).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,576.19). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($123,351.43).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

