RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,807 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PayPal were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

