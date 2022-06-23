RDA Financial Network Acquires 735 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

