RDA Financial Network Buys 548 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Target by 14,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Target by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

