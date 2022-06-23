RDA Financial Network Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $192.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

