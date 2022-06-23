RDA Financial Network Buys Shares of 1,401 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ExlService by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

