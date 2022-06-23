RDA Financial Network Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,690,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDW opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

