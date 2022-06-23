RDA Financial Network Has $235,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $304.61 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

