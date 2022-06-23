RDA Financial Network Has $320,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,133 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 236,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 299.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $43.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

