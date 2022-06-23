RDA Financial Network Has $423,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ameren were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Ameren by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Ameren by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ameren by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

