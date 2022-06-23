RDA Financial Network Invests $260,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

AEP opened at $90.31 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

