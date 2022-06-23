RDA Financial Network Makes New $246,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.
