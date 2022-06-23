RDA Financial Network Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.