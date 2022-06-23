RDA Financial Network Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.
Shares of IUSB opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.
