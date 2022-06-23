RDA Financial Network Sells 2,380 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

