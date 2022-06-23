RDA Financial Network Sells 2,630 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.10 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

