RDA Financial Network Sells 374 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

