RDA Financial Network Sells 46 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $396.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

