RDA Financial Network Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.