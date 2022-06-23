Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $586.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $523.29 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

