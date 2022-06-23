ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Purchases 145,000 Shares

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares in the company, valued at $56,322,148.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Shah Capital Management bought 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60.

NYSE:SOL opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $307.48 million, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ReneSola by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

