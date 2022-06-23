Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 86.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a P/E ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

