Robert Bernshteyn Sells 8,076 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,838,000 after buying an additional 689,568 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after buying an additional 565,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

