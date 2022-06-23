Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $383.34 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.