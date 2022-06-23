Sara Bay Financial Purchases 489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

